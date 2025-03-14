Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 14, 2025 : Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan gaze into each other's eyes in romantic pic from Holika Dahan, fans are all hearts
Mar 14, 2025 7:17 AM IST
- Shweta Bachchan treated fans to an adorable picture of her parents, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, from Holika Dahan celebrations.
Mar 14, 2025 6:28 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Abhishek Bachchan says he, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can experiment with roles today as 'audience is more accepting'
- Abhishek Bachchan has praised his contemporaries like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor for doing diverse roles.
