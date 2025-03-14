Bollywood News Live Today March 14, 2025 : Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan gaze into each other's eyes in romantic pic from Holika Dahan, fans are all hearts

Edit Profile
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Mar 14, 2025 7:17 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 14, 2025 7:17 AM IST

    • Shweta Bachchan treated fans to an adorable picture of her parents, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, from Holika Dahan celebrations.
    Mar 14, 2025 6:28 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Abhishek Bachchan says he, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can experiment with roles today as 'audience is more accepting'

    • Abhishek Bachchan has praised his contemporaries like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor for doing diverse roles.
