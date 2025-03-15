Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 15, 2025 : How Aamir Khan kept relationship with Gauri Spratt secret from media and the world for 18 months, actor reveals
Mar 15, 2025 6:21 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: How Aamir Khan kept relationship with Gauri Spratt secret from media and the world for 18 months, actor reveals
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 15, 2025 6:21 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: How Aamir Khan kept relationship with Gauri Spratt secret from media and the world for 18 months, actor reveals
- Aamir Khan spoke about his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and how he managed to keep their relationship under the wraps for so long.
Mar 15, 2025 6:20 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Farah Khan says Abhishek Bachchan made her run around his vanity van during Happy New Year shoot
- Farah Khan recalled the shoot of Happy New Year which starred Abhishek Bachchan. The director said Abhishek gave her a tough time.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 15, 2025 : How Aamir Khan kept relationship with Gauri Spratt secret from media and the world for 18 months, actor reveals