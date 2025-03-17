Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 17, 2025 : Nadaaniyan choreographer admits Ibrahim Ali Khan isn't a fantastic dancer but is still ‘very hardworking’
Mar 17, 2025 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Nadaaniyan choreographer admits Ibrahim Ali Khan isn't a fantastic dancer but is still ‘very hardworking’
- Choreographer Vijay Ganguly opened up on the experience of working with Ibrahim Ali Khan on a dance song in the film.
Mar 17, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Imtiaz Ali wanted Amar Singh Chamkila to be a ‘music film’ not a ‘crime film’, focus was on his love story with music
- Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starred in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The biopic drama released on Netflix last year.
