New Delhi190C
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
    Bollywood News Live Today March 20, 2025 : AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 20, 2025 6:15 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 20, 2025 6:15 AM IST

    • AR Murugadoss said that Sikandar is more than just an Eid entertainer. He said that the film has a strong emotional core, just like Ghajini.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 20, 2025 6:10 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Jaaved Jaaferi says audience must watch small films in theatre to keep indie cinema alive: 'Its light shouldn't go out'

    • Jaaved Jaaferi talks about his latest release, Inn Galiyon Mein and reflects on the state of independent cinema in India.
    Read the full story here

    © 2025 HindustanTimes