Bollywood News Live Today March 22, 2025 : Abhishek Bachchan reveals wife Aishwarya Rai saying 'I want to talk' stresses him out: 'You know you're in trouble'
Mar 22, 2025 7:31 AM IST
Follow all the updates here:
- Abhishek Bachchan exchanged some banter with Arjun Kapoor on stage at the Reel Showsha Awards recently.
Mar 22, 2025 6:28 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Rasha Thadani reveals why she feels like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma are her ‘godparents’: We bonded so fast
- In a recent interview, debutant Rasha Thadani opened up about her equation with actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma.
Mar 22, 2025 6:24 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Poorna Jagannathan reveals ‘generous’ Ranbir Kapoor gave her money to produce play: ‘He was the first investor’
- Poorna Jagannathan talks about how her Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor helped her produce her play Nirbhaya.
