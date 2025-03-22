Bollywood News Live Today March 22, 2025 : Abhishek Bachchan reveals wife Aishwarya Rai saying 'I want to talk' stresses him out: 'You know you're in trouble'

Edit Profile
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Mar 22, 2025 7:31 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood's biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we're your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema!

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 22, 2025 7:31 AM IST

    • Abhishek Bachchan exchanged some banter with Arjun Kapoor on stage at the Reel Showsha Awards recently.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 22, 2025 6:28 AM IST

    • In a recent interview, debutant Rasha Thadani opened up about her equation with actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. 
    Read the full story here

    Mar 22, 2025 6:24 AM IST

    • Poorna Jagannathan talks about how her Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor helped her produce her play Nirbhaya.
    Read the full story here

