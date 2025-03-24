Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 24, 2025 : Nitesh Tiwari says it is difficult to remake Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar today: ‘Actors ready nahi honge'
Mar 24, 2025 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Nitesh Tiwari says it is difficult to remake Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar today: ‘Actors ready nahi honge'
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 24, 2025 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Nitesh Tiwari says it is difficult to remake Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar today: ‘Actors ready nahi honge'
- Nitesh Tiwari shared that classics like Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar cannot be remade again considering the present situation of the industry.
Mar 24, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on gender equality: ‘There's too much of a struggle to empower us’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Tamannaah Bhatia gets candid about being a woman in showbiz and balancing her career in Bollywood and South India.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 24, 2025 : Nitesh Tiwari says it is difficult to remake Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar today: ‘Actors ready nahi honge'