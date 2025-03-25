Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 25, 2025 : Sunny Deol on the rise of Deol family in Bollywood: ‘It's high time we got this kind of work’
Mar 25, 2025 6:16 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on March 25, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 25, 2025: Sunny Deol keeps giving a glimpse into his personal life with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol on his Instagram.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 25, 2025 6:16 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol on the rise of Deol family in Bollywood: ‘It's high time we got this kind of work’
- Sunny Deol was questioned whether this new inning of Deol family brought along any pressure, to which he said he was 'waiting' to get all this amount of work.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 25, 2025 : Sunny Deol on the rise of Deol family in Bollywood: ‘It's high time we got this kind of work’