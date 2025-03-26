Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 26, 2025 : Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on L2 Empuraan's box office clash with Salman Khan's Sikandar: ‘There's no competition’
Mar 26, 2025 7:50 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on L2 Empuraan's box office clash with Salman Khan's Sikandar: ‘There's no competition’
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 26, 2025 7:50 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on L2 Empuraan's box office clash with Salman Khan's Sikandar: ‘There's no competition’
- Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release on March 27, while Salman Khan's Sikandar, will hit the screens on March 30.
Mar 26, 2025 7:22 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sonu Sood's wife Sonali sustained multiple bruises in road accident but her condition is stable, says hospital
- The Nagpur hospital said Sonali, her sister, and nephew were conscious when they reached for treatment after road accident. They are still under observation.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 26, 2025 : Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on L2 Empuraan's box office clash with Salman Khan's Sikandar: ‘There's no competition’