Monday, Mar 3, 2025
    Bollywood News Live Today March 3, 2025 : Did you know Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh almost made a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Why Vanga dropped the idea

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 3, 2025 6:08 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 3, 2025 6:08 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Did you know Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh almost made a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Why Vanga dropped the idea

    • Sandeep Reddy Vanga was given a situation in which Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal is hospitalised, and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is treating him.
    Read the full story here

