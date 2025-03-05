Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today March 5, 2025 : Bobby Deol recalls getting a vertigo attack while promoting Aashram: ‘There was a lot of nervousness and fear’

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 5, 2025 6:16 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Bobby Deol recalls getting a vertigo attack while promoting Aashram: ‘There was a lot of nervousness and fear’
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Bobby Deol recalls getting a vertigo attack while promoting Aashram: ‘There was a lot of nervousness and fear’

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 5, 2025 6:16 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Bobby Deol recalls getting a vertigo attack while promoting Aashram: ‘There was a lot of nervousness and fear’

    • Bobby Deol revealed that he was nervous about the public's reaction to him playing an antagonist in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 5, 2025 6:13 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Vikramaditya Motwane looks at AI as a threat, says it's here to stay: Threat is people using it instead of hiring talent

    • In an interview with Hindustan Times, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane gets candid about his journey as a storyteller, and emergence of AI in the industry.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 5, 2025 : Bobby Deol recalls getting a vertigo attack while promoting Aashram: ‘There was a lot of nervousness and fear’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes