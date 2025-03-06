Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 6, 2025 : Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday
Mar 6, 2025 7:46 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 6, 2025 7:46 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday
- Nadaaniyan screening: The event was attended by several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Atlee, Vedang Raina, and Mahima Chaudhry, among others.
Mar 6, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Amit Sadh reveals if he thinks he didn't get his due post Kai Po Che with Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Uss samay tha ki main…'
- Kai Po Che is a sports drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Amrita Puri among others.
Mar 6, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Gajraj Rao says filmmakers 'assumed audiences wanted item numbers', brought limitations to Indian cinema
- Gajraj Rao talks about his next series, Prime Video's Dupahiya, and the return of rooted, light content in Indian stories.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 6, 2025 : Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday