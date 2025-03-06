Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Thursday, Mar 6, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today March 6, 2025 : Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 6, 2025 7:46 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 6, 2025 7:46 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday

    • Nadaaniyan screening: The event was attended by several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Atlee, Vedang Raina, and Mahima Chaudhry, among others.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 6, 2025 6:14 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Amit Sadh reveals if he thinks he didn't get his due post Kai Po Che with Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Uss samay tha ki main…'

    • Kai Po Che is a sports drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Amrita Puri among others.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 6, 2025 6:14 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Gajraj Rao says filmmakers 'assumed audiences wanted item numbers', brought limitations to Indian cinema

    • Gajraj Rao talks about his next series, Prime Video's Dupahiya, and the return of rooted, light content in Indian stories.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 6, 2025 : Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes