Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 8, 2025 : Tiger Shroff says ‘people don’t see years of struggle, rejections’ that come with a career in Bollywood | Interview
Mar 8, 2025 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Tiger Shroff says ‘people don’t see years of struggle, rejections’ that come with a career in Bollywood | Interview
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 8, 2025 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Tiger Shroff says ‘people don’t see years of struggle, rejections’ that come with a career in Bollywood | Interview
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiger Shroff opens up about his career in Bollywood, how he deals with failures and fashion statement.
Mar 8, 2025 6:09 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar does not want to be called a star: ‘I want to be the sun’
- Akshay Kumar spoke at a summit and revealed why he does not want to be a star while discussing his career and discipline. Here's what he said.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 8, 2025 : Tiger Shroff says ‘people don’t see years of struggle, rejections’ that come with a career in Bollywood | Interview