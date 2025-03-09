Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 9, 2025 : IIFA Digital Awards 2025 full list of winners: Best Film goes to Amar Singh Chamkila; Panchayat Season 3 is Best Series
Mar 9, 2025 7:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: IIFA Digital Awards 2025 full list of winners: Best Film goes to Amar Singh Chamkila; Panchayat Season 3 is Best Series
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 9, 2025 7:18 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: IIFA Digital Awards 2025 full list of winners: Best Film goes to Amar Singh Chamkila; Panchayat Season 3 is Best Series
- IIFA Digital Awards full list of winners: IIFA 2025 began in Jaipur, recognising Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for multiple wins.
Mar 9, 2025 6:54 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: As internet obsesses over Shahid Kapoor's IIFA 2025 reunion with ex Kareena Kapoor, he says ‘it’s totally normal for us'
- At IIFA 2025, Shahid and Kareena's friendly interaction surprised fans, though Shahid called it a 'normal' meeting.
Mar 9, 2025 6:32 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra's mother says she traumatized her with boarding school: ‘Usko mentally prepare nahi kiya’
- Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra opened up about the time she decided to send the actor to a boarding school, and later regretting it.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 9, 2025 : IIFA Digital Awards 2025 full list of winners: Best Film goes to Amar Singh Chamkila; Panchayat Season 3 is Best Series