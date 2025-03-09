Edit Profile
Sunday, Mar 9, 2025
Sunday, Mar 9, 2025
    Bollywood News Live Today March 9, 2025 : IIFA Digital Awards 2025 full list of winners: Best Film goes to Amar Singh Chamkila; Panchayat Season 3 is Best Series

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 9, 2025 7:18 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 9, 2025 7:18 AM IST

    • IIFA Digital Awards full list of winners: IIFA 2025 began in Jaipur, recognising Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for multiple wins.
    Mar 9, 2025 6:54 AM IST

    • At IIFA 2025, Shahid and Kareena's friendly interaction surprised fans, though Shahid called it a 'normal' meeting.
    Mar 9, 2025 6:32 AM IST

    • Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra opened up about the time she decided to send the actor to a boarding school, and later regretting it.
