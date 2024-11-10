Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates on November 10, 2024 : Varun Dhawan opens up about fatherhood, talks about daughter: 'If anyone causes little harm to her, I’d kill them’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 10, 2024 6:18 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live Today: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Latest news on November 10, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 10, 2024: Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl on June 3.
    Latest news on November 10, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 10, 2024: Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl on June 3.

    Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 10, 2024 6:18 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan opens up about fatherhood, talks about daughter: 'If anyone causes little harm to her, I’d kill them’

    • In a new interview, actor Varun Dhawan shared that he understood his father David Dhawan better after having a baby.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News LIVE Updates on November 10, 2024 : Varun Dhawan opens up about fatherhood, talks about daughter: 'If anyone causes little harm to her, I’d kill them’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes