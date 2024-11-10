Live
Bollywood News LIVE Updates on November 10, 2024 : Varun Dhawan opens up about fatherhood, talks about daughter: 'If anyone causes little harm to her, I’d kill them’
Nov 10, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Today: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on November 10, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 10, 2024: Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl on June 3.
Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 10, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan opens up about fatherhood, talks about daughter: 'If anyone causes little harm to her, I’d kill them’
- In a new interview, actor Varun Dhawan shared that he understood his father David Dhawan better after having a baby.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News LIVE Updates on November 10, 2024 : Varun Dhawan opens up about fatherhood, talks about daughter: 'If anyone causes little harm to her, I’d kill them’