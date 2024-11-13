Bollywood News Live Today November 13, 2024 : Disha Patani feels a ‘lot of’ South Korean content is borrowed from Bollywood: ‘I love everything about it’

Live
- Disha Patani spoke about her ‘fascination’ with Japanese anime and Korean content. She will soon debut in Tamil with Suriya-starrer Kanguva.
Nov 13, 2024 6:56 PM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Rajpal Yadav once thought Ram Gopal Varma would fire him for saying this in front of Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala
- In a recent interview, Rajpal Yadav recollected a moment of clarity when he was shooting for Company with Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala.
Nov 13, 2024 6:56 PM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's team clarifies having no association with The Great Indian Kapil Show amid legal notice
- After the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation issued a legal notice to The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman Khan's representative has issued an official statement.
Nov 13, 2024 6:48 PM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Taapsee Pannu wants to keep fight scenes in Gandhari ‘raw and real’ and perform her own stunts
- Taapsee Pannu will not be using a body double for the Netflix film Gandhari. She was recently seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.
