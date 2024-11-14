Edit Profile
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
    Bollywood News Live Today November 14, 2024 : Priyanka Chopra hides daughter Malti Marie's face in photos again, internet says it's her 'right'

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 14, 2024 7:16 AM IST
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra hides daughter Malti Marie's face in photos again, internet says it's her ‘right’
    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 14, 2024 7:16 AM IST

    • Priyanka Chopra didn't disclose her daughter Malti Marie's face in her ‘Diwaloween’ photo dump earlier this year, sparking a debate on social media.
    Nov 14, 2024 6:32 AM IST

    • On the sidelines of the 29th European Union Film Festival, EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, spoke to HT about cinema and its role in changing the world.
    Nov 14, 2024 6:20 AM IST

    • A woman was the star of India's first superhero film, which released years before Batman and Superman had even been created.
