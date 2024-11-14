Bollywood News Live Today November 14, 2024 : Priyanka Chopra hides daughter Malti Marie's face in photos again, internet says it's her ‘right’

Live
Priyanka Chopra hides daughter Malti Marie's face in photos again, internet says it's her 'right'
Nov 14, 2024 7:16 AM IST
- Priyanka Chopra didn't disclose her daughter Malti Marie's face in her ‘Diwaloween’ photo dump earlier this year, sparking a debate on social media.
Nov 14, 2024 6:32 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Exclusive | All We Imagine As Light shows Indian cinema's non-Bollywood face to Europe: EU ambassador Herve Delphin
- On the sidelines of the 29th European Union Film Festival, EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, spoke to HT about cinema and its role in changing the world.
Nov 14, 2024 6:20 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Not Shaktimaan, Krrish, Mr India, Ajooba, India's first on-screen superhero was played by a woman, started a franchise
- A woman was the star of India's first superhero film, which released years before Batman and Superman had even been created.
