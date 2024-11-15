Live
Bollywood News Live Today November 15, 2024 : Karan Johar says Adar Poonawalla is ‘a dear family friend' for many years: 'Someone who'd allow me my creative vision'
Nov 15, 2024 10:47 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on November 15, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 15, 2024: Karan Johar says Adar Poonawalla is a dear family friend
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 15, 2024 10:47 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Karan Johar says Adar Poonawalla is ‘a dear family friend' for many years: 'Someone who'd allow me my creative vision'
- It was recently announced that billionaire businessman Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions will invest ₹10 billion in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today November 15, 2024 : Karan Johar says Adar Poonawalla is ‘a dear family friend' for many years: 'Someone who'd allow me my creative vision'