Live
Bollywood News Live Today November 18, 2024 : Arjun Kapoor reveals what he discusses with his family at dinner table
Nov 18, 2024 6:26 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on November 18, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 18, 2024: On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is basking in the appreciation coming his way for the success of Singham Again,
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 18, 2024 6:26 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor reveals what he discusses with his family at dinner table
- Arjun Kapoor’s dad, Boney Kapoor, is a filmmaker, and his sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are also busy carving their own path in the world of acting.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today November 18, 2024 : Arjun Kapoor reveals what he discusses with his family at dinner table