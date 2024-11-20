Live
Bollywood News Live Today November 20, 2024 : Shah Rukh Khan opens up on losing his parents, wonders if they saw him as a '24-year-old kid who has no sustenance’
Nov 20, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on November 20, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 20, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan talked about the reason he worked so hard during his early years.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 20, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on losing his parents, wonders if they saw him as a '24-year-old kid who has no sustenance’
- Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his love for parents, who died when he was very young. He shared that he worked very hard so that they could worry less from above.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today November 20, 2024 : Shah Rukh Khan opens up on losing his parents, wonders if they saw him as a '24-year-old kid who has no sustenance’