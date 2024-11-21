Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today November 21, 2024 : AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer breaks silence on rumoured link to bassist Mohini Dey: ‘Decision wasn't taken lightly’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 21, 2024 7:46 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer breaks silence on rumoured link to bassist Mohini Dey: ‘Decision wasn't taken lightly’
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer breaks silence on rumoured link to bassist Mohini Dey: ‘Decision wasn't taken lightly’

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 21, 2024 7:46 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer breaks silence on rumoured link to bassist Mohini Dey: ‘Decision wasn't taken lightly’

    • AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer has opened up on online rumours linking their separation to the composer's bassist Mohini Dey.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 21, 2024 6:59 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Aishwarya Rai celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday sans Abhishek Bachchan? See pics

    • Aishwarya Rai welcomed daughter Aaradhya Bachchan into teenage by sharing pictures from a birthday party, which curiously didn't feature Abhishek Bachchan.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 21, 2024 6:26 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Anees Bazmee has no ‘dushmani’ with Shahid Kapoor despite creative differences: 'Why shouldn’t I work with him again?'

    • Anees Bazmee had planned to direct a project with Shahid Kapoor. However, the project was shelved after the actor reportedly left due to creative differences.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 21, 2024 6:23 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Rakesh Roshan fired Gulshan Grover from Karan Arjun set. Here's why

    • Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer Karan Arjun is all set for a grand re-release in theatres on November 22. The film released in 1995.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today November 21, 2024 : AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer breaks silence on rumoured link to bassist Mohini Dey: ‘Decision wasn't taken lightly’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes