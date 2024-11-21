Bollywood News Live Today November 21, 2024 : AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer breaks silence on rumoured link to bassist Mohini Dey: ‘Decision wasn't taken lightly’

Live
Nov 21, 2024 7:46 AM IST
- AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer has opened up on online rumours linking their separation to the composer's bassist Mohini Dey.
Nov 21, 2024 6:59 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Aishwarya Rai celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday sans Abhishek Bachchan? See pics
- Aishwarya Rai welcomed daughter Aaradhya Bachchan into teenage by sharing pictures from a birthday party, which curiously didn't feature Abhishek Bachchan.
Nov 21, 2024 6:26 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Anees Bazmee has no ‘dushmani’ with Shahid Kapoor despite creative differences: 'Why shouldn’t I work with him again?'
- Anees Bazmee had planned to direct a project with Shahid Kapoor. However, the project was shelved after the actor reportedly left due to creative differences.
Nov 21, 2024 6:23 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Rakesh Roshan fired Gulshan Grover from Karan Arjun set. Here's why
- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer Karan Arjun is all set for a grand re-release in theatres on November 22. The film released in 1995.
