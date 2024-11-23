Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today November 23, 2024 : Neelam Kothari clarifies she was never in a relationship with Govinda: ‘Link ups was part of the whole game’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 23, 2024 6:17 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Neelam Kothari clarifies she was never in a relationship with Govinda: ‘Link ups was part of the whole game’
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Neelam Kothari clarifies she was never in a relationship with Govinda: ‘Link ups was part of the whole game’

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 23, 2024 6:17 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Neelam Kothari clarifies she was never in a relationship with Govinda: ‘Link ups was part of the whole game’

    • Neelam Kothari worked with Govinda in more than ten films, including Love 86, Ilzaam, and Gharana.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 23, 2024 6:11 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Saqib Saleem Interview | 'No amount of PR equals good work; your work has to talk'

    • Saqib Saleem opens up on the reception of his bad guy turn in Citadel: Honey Bunny, bond with sister Huma Qureshi, and balancing networking with work.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today November 23, 2024 : Neelam Kothari clarifies she was never in a relationship with Govinda: ‘Link ups was part of the whole game’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes