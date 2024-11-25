Live
Bollywood News Live Today November 25, 2024 : Ranbir Kapoor opens up on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War: ‘He is my godfather’
Nov 25, 2024 6:16 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on November 25, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 25, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor talked about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 25, 2024 6:16 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War: ‘He is my godfather’
- Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. The actor will star opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the film.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today November 25, 2024 : Ranbir Kapoor opens up on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War: ‘He is my godfather’