Live
Bollywood News Live Today November 26, 2024 : Javed Akhtar admits he won't write this Seeta Aur Geeta scene today
Nov 26, 2024 6:23 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Javed Akhtar admits he won't write this Seeta Aur Geeta scene today
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 26, 2024 6:23 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Javed Akhtar admits he won't write this Seeta Aur Geeta scene today
- Javed Akhtar's filmography has been dominated by films revolving around the Angry Young Man, but there's also a woman-led Seeta Aur Geeta.
Nov 26, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Abhishek Bachchan shares why he didn't bare six pack abs in Dhoom but showed potbelly in I Want To Talk
- Abhishek Bachchan surprised fans by appearing in a potbellied avatar in the first look of his new film, Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today November 26, 2024 : Javed Akhtar admits he won't write this Seeta Aur Geeta scene today