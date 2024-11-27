Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today November 27, 2024 : R Madhavan says he was ‘heartbroken’ when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped initially: ‘I had gone to all the temples’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 27, 2024 7:35 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: R Madhavan says he was ‘heartbroken’ when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped initially: ‘I had gone to all the temples’
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: R Madhavan says he was ‘heartbroken’ when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped initially: ‘I had gone to all the temples’

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 27, 2024 7:35 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: R Madhavan says he was ‘heartbroken’ when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped initially: ‘I had gone to all the temples’

    • Actor R Madhavan opened up about his late-bloomer movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which was re-released in September this year to mark its 25th anniversary.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 7:33 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: IFFI 2024: Rakhee opens up about re-release of her 1995 film Karan Arjun, says ‘young generation will really like it’

    • Rakhee will return to the silver screen after nearly two decades with Aamar Boss. It is scheduled to release in December.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 6:18 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Manushi Chhillar talks about IFFI getting criticism for focusing on glamour: ‘It gets eyeballs to such events’

    • In an interview with Hindustan Times, Manushi Chhillar talks about performing on stage at IFFI being held in Goa and more.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 6:13 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt got a lot of hate for doing 2 States: ‘They said she didn’t look like a South Indian’

    • In a recent interview, actor Arjun Kapoor praised his 2 States co-star Alia Bhatt for changing people’s perception of her over the years.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today November 27, 2024 : R Madhavan says he was ‘heartbroken’ when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped initially: ‘I had gone to all the temples’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes