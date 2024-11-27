Bollywood News Live Today November 27, 2024 : R Madhavan says he was ‘heartbroken’ when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped initially: ‘I had gone to all the temples’

Live
R Madhavan says he was 'heartbroken' when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped initially: 'I had gone to all the temples'
- Actor R Madhavan opened up about his late-bloomer movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which was re-released in September this year to mark its 25th anniversary.
Nov 27, 2024 7:33 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: IFFI 2024: Rakhee opens up about re-release of her 1995 film Karan Arjun, says ‘young generation will really like it’
- Rakhee will return to the silver screen after nearly two decades with Aamar Boss. It is scheduled to release in December.
Nov 27, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Manushi Chhillar talks about IFFI getting criticism for focusing on glamour: ‘It gets eyeballs to such events’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Manushi Chhillar talks about performing on stage at IFFI being held in Goa and more.
Nov 27, 2024 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt got a lot of hate for doing 2 States: ‘They said she didn’t look like a South Indian’
- In a recent interview, actor Arjun Kapoor praised his 2 States co-star Alia Bhatt for changing people’s perception of her over the years.
