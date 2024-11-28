Bollywood News Live Today November 28, 2024 : Chhava release date pushed back to next year, Vicky Kaushal-starrer averts clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule

Live
Chhava release date pushed back to next year, Vicky Kaushal-starrer averts clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule
Nov 28, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Chhava release date pushed back to next year, Vicky Kaushal-starrer averts clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule
Chhava release date pushed back to next year, Vicky Kaushal-starrer averts clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule
- Chhava, Laxman Utekar's period epic starring Vicky Kaushal, will not release in theatres in December, avoiding a box office clash with Pushpa 2.
Nov 28, 2024 6:34 AM IST
Ananya Panday reveals she compromised a lot in past relationships: 'You don't realise how much you're changing'
- Ananya Panday is believed to be dating Walker Blanco. Earlier, it was reported that she was in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.
Nov 28, 2024 6:24 AM IST
Avinash Tiwary: 'It took me 15 years to get my first opportunity in a film; I relate to resilience' | Exclusive
- In a chat with Hindustan Times before the release of his film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, actor Avinash Tiwary talks about the film and his career.
