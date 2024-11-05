Bollywood News LIVE Updates on November 5, 2024 : Kartik Aaryan says he is single as he 'didn’t get the time' to date: 'I don’t have to send my live location to anyone'

Edit Profile
Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Nov 5, 2024 9:51 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live Today: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood's biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we're your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema!

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 5, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan says he is single as he 'didn’t get the time' to date: 'I don’t have to send my live location to anyone'

    • Kartik Aaryan says his rigorous training for Chandu Champion left him with no time to date anyone.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 5, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Suhana Khan turns protective elder sister as she holds AbRam Khan's hand, shields him from paps and fans. Watch

    • Shah Rukh Khan, too, was spotted leaving a dubbing studio after his kids Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Watch their video here.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 5, 2024 8:30 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi says Bollywood heroines now 'look the same', refuses to be styled like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya

    • Nora Fatehi has opened up on how the aesthetics of female Bollywood stars have become similar of late, and how she tries to stand out.
    Read the full story here

