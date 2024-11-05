Live
Bollywood News LIVE Updates on November 5, 2024 : Kartik Aaryan says he is single as he 'didn’t get the time' to date: 'I don’t have to send my live location to anyone'
Nov 5, 2024 9:51 AM IST
- Kartik Aaryan says his rigorous training for Chandu Champion left him with no time to date anyone.
Nov 5, 2024 9:05 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Suhana Khan turns protective elder sister as she holds AbRam Khan's hand, shields him from paps and fans. Watch
- Shah Rukh Khan, too, was spotted leaving a dubbing studio after his kids Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Watch their video here.
Nov 5, 2024 8:30 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi says Bollywood heroines now 'look the same', refuses to be styled like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya
- Nora Fatehi has opened up on how the aesthetics of female Bollywood stars have become similar of late, and how she tries to stand out.
