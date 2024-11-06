Live
Bollywood News LIVE Updates on November 6, 2024 : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 writer Aakash Kaushik says, ‘one-liner is the heartbeat of every story’
Nov 6, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Today: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on November 6, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 6, 2024: Aakash Kaushik speaks to HT about Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe, supernatural themes and more.
Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 6, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 writer Aakash Kaushik says, ‘one-liner is the heartbeat of every story’
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 writer Aakash Kaushik speaks to HT about crafting engaging themes, new trends in cinema and more.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News LIVE Updates on November 6, 2024 : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 writer Aakash Kaushik says, ‘one-liner is the heartbeat of every story’