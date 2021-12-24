Christmas special: When we were younger, we thought dad was Santa, says Ananya Panday

Pine trees, twinkle lights, gifts, Santa caps, bells, marzipans… Christmas is the time for spreading cheer. While actor Ananya Panday decks up her house and decorates her Christmas tree, we catch up with her to talk about all things Xmas. This Christmas is rather special for her as this year has helped her reconnect with herself and made her realise the importance of the little things. Excerpts:

What are your plans for Christmas?

I’m going to spend time with my family. A few of my friends are coming back from university in the USA. I hope to meet them as well. My younger sister Rysa and I put up a tree every single year ten days before Christmas and decorate it. We play Christmas songs and our dogs keep barking and trying to eat the tree (laughs). It’s like a tradition now.

Do you think the Covid-19 pandemic has cast a shadow on festivals and the essence of togetherness they stand for?

No. In fact, I think we value the time we get to spend with our loved ones more than ever now, and have learnt to make the most of the smaller moments. We’ve realised the importance of being together with people who actually matter.

Who would you say is your real life Santa?

My dad is my Santa. When we were younger, we actually thought that he was Santa. I feel my dad is the sweetest father in the world. Whatever my sister and I want, he always says yes. He always has a smile on his face and he has a Santa belly too (laughs). He has given me the ability to laugh things off. That’s the most important present I’ve received from him.

‘I want to find a balance between my personal and professional life’

Food is an integral part of festivities. What are your favourite dishes?

When we were younger, we used to spend every Christmas with my chachi’s family because they are Christians. They used to make yummy marzipans and cakes. Chicken cutlets, puffs and cupcakes, to this day, remind me of Christmas.

What’s your wish from Santa this year?

I wish for the world to be Covid free. On a personal level, I wish to spend a lot more time with my friends and family. Even when things start getting busy, I want to find a balance between my personal and professional life. Professionally, I hope I get a lot of good work with directors and actors who are on my wish list.