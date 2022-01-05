Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Concerned about financials and job opportunities: Janhvi Kapoor on Omicron surge
bollywood

Concerned about financials and job opportunities: Janhvi Kapoor on Omicron surge

The actor talks about having a release amid the pandemic last year; shares her experience of collaborating with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, in one of her upcoming projects
Janhvi Kapoor has films like Mr And Mrs Mahi, Good Luck Jerry and Milli in the pipeline (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:37 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was the one of the few actors to have a theatrical release last year even amid the pandemic. Though she believes that Roohi (2021) released at during a “tough time” when the fate of most films was uncertain, she says, “It made me feel very lucky. It was an experiment in trying to gauge the climate of films during the pandemic. People did come out to see it in good numbers, which was encouraging.”

Currently, she has films like Mr And Mrs Mahi, Good Luck Jerry and Milli in the pipeline. Though Kapoor quips about feeling “under-exposed” as an actor, she shares, “I’m super thrilled about my films and extremely hopeful about all of them. More than anything, I’m excited about getting started on the process of becoming the characters I’m going to play in my upcoming projects.”

What also makes her more excited is her recent collaboration with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, on Milli. “I’ve always heard stories about how magnanimous a producer he is and how he spoils his directors and his entire team. I got to witness it. There’s always this fear of not spending enough time together, and this experience ensured that we’re professionally tied to each other. I feel very thankful for that,” shares the 24-year-old actor.

But is she worried about the rise in Omicron cases and the consequences it might have on showbiz? “We were just getting a sense of theatrical releases and resuming shoot life. I’m concerned about financials, job opportunities and the vision that everyone has for their releases. Having said that, I believe that in this situation, there’s no point losing sleeping over it because people’s health, well-being and lives are at stake; the country’s future is at stake,” Kapoor concludes.

