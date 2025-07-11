Mumbai, Actor Mrunal Thakur on Friday said that she wasn't sure she could pull off mainstream comedy like her upcoming film, “Son of Sardaar 2” and thanked co-star Ajay Devgn for giving her the opportunity to explore the genre. Couldn’t imagine myself doing a commercial film: Mrunal Thakur

The upcoming action-comedy film is a sequel to the 2012 film of the same name, fronted by Devgn. The second instalment is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

“I loved troubling Jassi in this film. In this film, four women trouble him. This is my first commercial film. I'm grateful to Ajay sir and the director who gave me this opportunity.

"I couldn’t imagine myself as Rabia, and to torture Jassi in the film, I was like ‘Will I be able to do all of this?’ But then with the help of Deepak sir , Kubbra , Roshni, and later Chunky sir joined in, we had a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun with Deepak sir,” Thakur, known for her work in critically acclaimed films like “Love Sonia”, “Super 30”, “Sita Ramam”, and “Hi Nanna”, said at the trailer launch of "Son of Sardaar 2" here.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

Kishan and Sait fondly remembered working with Dev, who passed away in May this year at the age of 54.

“Mukul has been an old friend. We’ve spent about 40 days together, and suddenly . He was very excited. You will love him, you’ll have a great time with all of his jokes and performances. We all love Mukul, and we miss him. I would suggest watching the film for Mukul, he is a great actor,” Kishan said.

Sait said Dev was the first person to be on the sets and the cast misses him.

Initially, Dutt was meant to reprise his role; however, he was unable to join the UK schedule due to his visa being rejected by the UK. He was replaced by Kishan.

“I’m thankful to Ajay sir and the British government, who gave me a visa, because of which I could do the film. Sanju Baba had done this role before in the first part, and for some reason, he couldn’t do it, and I was very worried and stressed to play the part in the sequel. Ajay sir had that trust in me. I’m sure people will get entertained watching this movie,” Kishan said.

Dobriyal said playing the role of a woman was the “biggest challenge”.

“I play a woman in this film. It was a tough role. I was dressed as a woman on set, but my body language would be that of a man. It took me about five days to understand why everyone was looking at me in a certain way,” the actor said.

Produced by Devgn alongside Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, “Son of Sardaar 2” is set to release on July 25.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.