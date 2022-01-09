Covid scare returns: Sanjay Dutt hopes audiences get the opportunity to enjoy his movies in cinemas

Sanjay Dutt has not had a big screen release in a long time; the last one was Panipat in 2019. But this year, the actor has three film releases scheduled, and he says he is looking forward to the year and hoping for the best amid the Covid-19 concern in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My projects ,Shamshera, KGF2 and Prithiviraj are magnum opuses, and I was extremely excited and looking forward to their release. But, with the current situation of surge in Covid cases, everything is up in the air and uncertain,” he says adding, “These films are made for big screen experience but this can only be enjoyed when the Covid 19 situation for the country is under control. Right now, I only hope that things get better for us and for that people have to continue to take precautions and mask up.”

The 62-year-old adds that, while he “misses being on the big screen”, he is grateful for the OTT platforms. He has had three OTT releases in the past two years — Sadak 2, Torbaaz and Bhuj: The Pride of India .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The big screen has its own charm and it allows audiences to enjoy a film in its full spectrum and glory. But there’s no denying how cinema is evolving and with the boom of the OTT platform, audiences in every corner now have access to so much content that caters to every need. So both these in my opinion are equally important and can beautifully co-exist,” he explains.

In the midst of the pandemic, the actor also battled cancer. But, he says he is fine now.

“By God’s grace and with the support of my family, doctors and well-wishers, I’m back on my feet and raring to go. I’m glad that’s in the past and I was able to recover fully from that difficult phase. It all comes down to willpower and keeping the faith,” Dutt concludes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}