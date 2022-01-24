Covid takes a toll on Esha Gupta’s mental health; says she is going through slowest road to recovery

While actor Esha Gupta is recovering from Covid-19 in Madrid, her family in Delhi is also fighting against the virus. And not being able to be with them is not only making her feel helpless, but also taking a toll on her mental health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I thought I’d be one of those people who would be saved from ever getting the virus since, during the peak of it in India in January, I was shooting in Kolkata. Even during my other series set, we had cases, but my team and I were safe,” she tells us.

Gupta continues, “The fact that I’ve been down with fever and cough for two weeks and lost my smell just has made me very paranoid but more cautious about my health. My whole family is down with Covid, and I cannot imagine anything worse for anyone”.

The 36-year-old tested positive earlier this month, and is in isolation with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. “Fortunately or unfortunately, my partner and I both have Covid. So, it is not so bad as I have him around, but I feel it has taken a toll on me mentally since it’s been almost two weeks of the slowest road to recovery. Plus, I cannot travel to be with my family,” she confesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her, being in isolation has also been a huge learning experience, as she admits that it is teaching her that “nothing is more important than your loved ones”.

“And every free time should be utilised, even if in bed, to read and learn new talents. I’ve been learning astronomy a lot since all I can do is lie down. Keeping our minds sharp is important, as I can see, I have been feeling very low, and I think my father in Delhi is going through the same. It is tough, and it is different for every human being,” she says while signing off.