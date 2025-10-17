Dangal actor Zaira Wasim returns to Instagram to announce wedding: ‘Qubuul Hai x 3’

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim is married now. She returned to Instagram to make the announcement on Friday night. Zaira Wasim is married now and shared the announcement on social media.

Zaira shared two photos with the caption ‘Qubool Hai x3.’ The photos showed the newlyweds signing the nikaah papers and posing with their backs to the camera.

Zaira did not reveal the name of her husband or his face. She wore a bright red wedding attire for her big day, with golden embroidery.

About Zaira’s Films

Zaira Wasim rose to fame with her Bollywood debut in 2016’s Dangal, a sports drama starring Aamir Khan. Her portrayal of young Geeta Phogat, the celebrated wrestler, earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

She next appeared in Secret Superstar (2017), a musical drama written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film, featuring Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun alongside Zaira, follows the journey of a teenage girl determined to become a singer despite societal constraints.

Decision to leave showbiz

The actor, after appearing in major blockbusters, announced her retirement from the film industry in 2019 and said that she wants to focus on religion. “I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else,” she had written in a Facebook post.

Earlier, in a social media post, she had stressed that she isn’t as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her. “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman,” she wrote.