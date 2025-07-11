Mumbai, Actor Vikrant Massey says he is nervous about playing the role of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming biopic, tentatively titled "White". Daunting task to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Vikrant Massey on 'White'

The "12th Fail" star said

it is a tragedy that people don't know his contribution towards peace and the film will focus on that chapter in his life.

“To play Gurudev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is a daunting task. I'm very nervous, and that chapter in his life is so phenomenal, but it's also a tragedy that a lot of people don't know about his contributions, not just to the art of living but through philanthropy.

"His peace methods, how he's impacted the world on a larger scale, to tell that chapter of his life is daunting, to play him, he's a living legend. I'm very nervous, but I'll give it a try. I hope I'm able to pull it off,” Massey told PTI in an interview.

As per media reports, the movie will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will go on floors in August.

Massey is also thrilled about collaborating with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on his upcoming home production OTT series. The show, reportedly a cybercrime drama, also stars Arshad Warsi.

“I owe him a lot; not a lot of people know that I got ‘12th Fail’ because of him. He was the one who recommended my name to Vinod sir and he said, ‘You should meet this guy, he's the right fit for Manoj Kumar Sharma’. So, I owe him a lot,” Massey said.

“He is a genius at work. Though he was not directing, I was privy to those narrations during those reading sessions with him on set, his advice, and a lot of what I am as an actor or how I manoeuvre myself within the fraternity, is because of him. I've learned a lot,” the actor added.

Massey’s latest work is the recently released film, “Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan”, which marks the acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

