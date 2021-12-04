Deepika Padukone appreciates Ranveer Singh for teaching things without making her ‘feel dumb'

On Saturday, actor Deepika Padukone posted an appreciation post for her husband Ranveer Singh on Instagram. Deepika shared a quote that read, “Nothing more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel dumb for not knowing it already. ”

On the photo she wrote, #HusbandAppreciationPost @Ranveersingh.”

Deepika Padukone shares husband appreciation post for Ranveer Singh.(Instagram)

The couple often showers love on each other on social media. Deepika recently posted a picture of herself from a Mumbai event in which she wore a black saree. Ranveer commented on the picture “DATH hi hog’yiiiii (I just died)", and added a number of ‘arrows through the heart' emojis.

In an interview with Femina, Deepika talked about what attracted her to Ranveer in the first place. The duo fell in love with each other during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. “Everybody talks about his energy but what most people don’t realise is that this is not who he is all the time. What attracted me to him was the fact is that we have been together for eight years and are still discovering each other. I think that is the beauty of our relationship. We started off not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people. So, even today, I don’t think he knows everything about me, and I can’t say I know everything about him,” she said.

Read More: Ranveer Singh says ‘death hi ho gai’ on Deepika Padukone's glam pics, Victoria Beckham's comment leaves all confused

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018. The duo had a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, with their close family and friends in attendance. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, an Anand Karaj ceremony and another one with South Indian rituals.

The couple will be seen together in 83, directed by Kabir Khan. In the film, Ranveer will play the lead as former cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be seen essaying the role of Kapil's wife, Romi Bhatia. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and others.