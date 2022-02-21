Deepika Padukone, asked if cheating is still a ‘big deal’, reveals what is ‘far more hurtful’

Deepika Padukone opened up about whether cheating is still a ‘big deal’. Infidelity is one of the major themes of her latest release, Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. In the film, she is stuck in a suffocating six-year-long relationship and starts having an affair with her cousin’s fiance.

Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor playing supporting parts.

In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, the Gehraiyaan stars answered questions posed by ‘Indian parents’. One person wanted to know, “Is cheating even a big deal anymore?”

Deepika said, “It’s something that I personally don’t endorse. But having said that, I don’t think I am anyone to judge someone else’s relationship, whether it has happened or not happened, or whether they are okay with it or not okay with it. Relationships are truly based on connections and when you have lost that connection in itself, then there is no relationship.”

“Whereas, sometimes maybe physical attraction is still sort of a passing thing. I think as long as you have respect for the other person, I think that’s really important. I mean, monogamy, physical attraction, sure, it’s one thing but I would be far more disappointed if there was emotional infidelity. Not to say that physical infidelity is okay but emotional infidelity is far more hurtful than anything else,” she added.

Earlier, Deepika had spoken about being cheated on and how her ex ‘begged and pleaded’ for forgiveness. She had said that she gave him a second chance, only to catch him ‘red-handed’ the next time.

Deepika will be seen next in Pathan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Her other upcoming films include Fighter, Project-K and a remake of The Intern.

