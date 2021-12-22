Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose on red carpet with their families at 83 screening. See here

Deepika Padukone is all set for the Mumbai screening of her upcoming movie, 83. The film, which she has also produced, stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead and is directed by Kabir Khan.

Deepika shared pictures of her look for the screening on Instagram Stories. She chose a black, off-shoulder dress fro the night. She styled her hair in short, Hollywood waves and finished her look with a crisp, winged liner and a diamond necklace. The photos showed her posing against a deep green background.

Ranveer at the red carpet in a complementary white tuxedo with a black bowtie and sunglasses. He tied his hair in a ponytail. Pictures and videos from the screening show Ranveer interacting with a child and giving cricketer Kapil Dev, on whose story the film is based, tight hugs. The couple's families also joined the red carpet event.

Ranveer Singh with his parents and sister.

83 chronicles the story of Team India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The film stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife, Romi Bhatia. Also part of the star cast are Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harddy Sandhu and others.

In her review for Hindustan Times, Monika Rawal Kukreja wrote that the film, 'transports you to that era, allowing you to be a part of that victorious moment'. She added, "In all honesty, I very much felt like I was sitting in that stadium, cheering for Team India each time they hit a boundary and tearing up on the loss of every wicket. On top of it, I couldn’t see any actors on the screen during the 160 minutes runtime of 83 — it all looked so real.”

Deepika and Ranveer recently travelled to UAE for the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah where the film was premiered. They then went to Dubai for an event, where the film's trailer was beamed on the Burj Khalifa.