Deepika Padukone quietly unarchives wedding pics with Ranveer Singh on Instagram, fan says 'queen did it'

Deepika Padukone surprised fans by unarchiving 15 of her old posts on Instagram, all of which have a connection with Ranveer Singh. The actor, in the beginning of the year, had removed all the posts from the social media platform, giving her feed a refreshed new look.

Recently, Deepika Padukone decided to restore her posts featuring pictures from her wedding with Ranveer Singh. She also brought back posts shared on their wedding anniversaries. A few posts were also dedicated to Ranveer on the occasion of his birthday. Currently, her first Instagram post is the wedding announcement she and Ranveer Singh made in October 2018.

The step was welcomed by fans. Several fans thanked Deepika for unarchiving the posts. “Queen did it", “Thank you for posting again”, “Thank you for posting queen,” a few comments read. A few others also wanted the actor to unarchive pictures from other occasions such as her posts from the time she attended the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala.

On January 1, 2021, Deepika hid all her posts and hinted at starting afresh on Instagram. The actor had shared an ‘audio diary’ with fans. “Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I'm sure all of you will agree with me that 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me it was also about gratitude and about being present. And as for 2021 all I can wish for myself and for everyone else is good health. Happy New Year,” she said in the audio note.

Through the year, Deepika shared different kind of posts. From behind-the-scenes of her photoshoots to making reels with Ranveer Singh, her account featured a potpourri of her moods.

Deepika's upcoming list of films include Ranveer's 83, Shakun Batra's untitled film, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the Hindi remake of The Intern. She is now in Hyderabad shooting with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin’s Project K.