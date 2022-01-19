Deepika Padukone reviews Navya Naveli Nanda's latest pics, Naina Bachchan is all hearts. See here

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted monochrome pictures of herself on Instagram. Actor Deepika Padukone reacted to the post.

On Wednesday, Navya shared two black and white photos of herself and captioned it with a steaming cup emoji. In the first photo, Navya could be seen laughing while looking at the camera. In the second one, she is looking out of the frame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika reacted to the picture and wrote, “Beauty!” Navya replied to her comment with a heart emoji. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Navya’s aunt Naina Bachchan also reacted with a red heart. Naina is Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan’s cousin, and is married to actor Kunal Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan praised Navya and wrote, “Aap muskurate hue humko bahut accha lagte hai Navya Naveli Nanda maa'm (Ma'am you look really pretty when you smile).” Other fans complimented Navya by calling her “beautiful,” “elegant,” and “beauty with brains.”

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is the eldest daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is her uncle. Navya had earlier opened up about not wanting to pursue a career in acting. She has said that she plans to join the family business. Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and often shares glimpses of her life on social media.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Navya Naveli Nanda shares ‘aesthetic’ video of her playing piano, fan calls her ‘goddess’. Watch

Deepika was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83. The film starred Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will be seen next in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, alongside actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. She also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter in the pipeline, which also stars actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Deepika is also said to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's next movie Pathan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON