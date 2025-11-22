Dhanush says he has the face of a ‘heartbroken man’, reveals his role in Tere Ishk Mein is very easy to like

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of the film Tere Ishk Mein, in which he plays the lead role. The actor is busy promoting the film with co-star Kriti Sanon and director Aanand L Rai. He was in Delhi on Saturday, where he spoke about the character of Shankar, and how the part has nothing to do with ‘aggression.’ (Also read: Not Rolex or Omega, this less than $1 watch is most loved in Tamil star Dhanush's collection) Dhanush during the promotion of Tere Ishk Mein at PVR Plaza, Connaught Place, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_22_2025_000411B)(PTI)

What Dhanush said

Speaking to ANI, Dhanush said that Aanand L Rai and his co-star Kriti Sanon once told him he had “the face of a heartbroken man.” Dhanush said that he chose to take the remark as a compliment. “I have a great love-failure face... the face of a heartbroken man,” he agreed.

Talking about Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush opened up about playing Shankar and said, “Shankar is very easy to like, but he has his very own challenges, which I cannot say much about now. Once you watch the film, you will know he must have gone through these challenges to play this part. When an actor reads the script and sees these kinds of challenges, he jumps on it. 'Yes, this is what I have been waiting for.' I can do something. I do not have to learn the lines, go in front of the camera, say the lines and come back. I have to work on it… It is nothing to do with aggression or anything. It is just a good part with a lot of challenge.”

Dhanush had a busy year as an actor, director and producer. This year, he starred in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, which was released in Tamil and Telugu. He also wrote, directed, produced and starred in Idli Kadai. Dhanush also launched his nephew Pavish in Nilavaku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which he also directed and produced. Tere Ishk Mein is his final release of the year, which hits theatres on November 28.