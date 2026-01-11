Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film shows 69% hike despite The Raja Saab, crosses ₹850 crore

Dhurandhar’s producers, Jio Studios, announced on Sunday that the film had crossed the ₹850 crore mark in India in 37 days. The film saw a spike in collections on Saturday, bringing in ₹6.1 crore compared to the ₹3.6 crore it earned on Friday.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Aditya Dhar’s spy film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh , has had a dream run at the box office since its release on December 5, 2025. The film’s collections per day have now fallen down but it continues to register spikes during the weekends. Despite the release of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar showed a 69% spike on Saturday.

This means the film experienced an approximately 69.44% increase in collections, despite being in its sixth week. The film earned ₹784.50 crore in its first four weeks of release and collected an additional ₹56.35 crore in its fifth week. The film has collected ₹1,247.50 crore worldwide so far, making it one of India’s highest-grossing films.

The Raja Saab managed to collect ₹9.15 crore from its premieres on Thursday, bringing in ₹53.75 crore on Friday and ₹26 crore on Saturday. The film has collected ₹88.9 crore in India so far since its release on January 9.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar produced the film under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others star in it.

The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has been announced and is set for release in theatres on March 19. It will clash with Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which will also be released on the same date.