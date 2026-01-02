Dhurandhar makers mute 'offensive' words from Ranveer Singh film after objection from Baloch community; details inside

The makers of Dhurandhar, the recent Bollywood blockbuster, have muted some words in the film after objections from certain communities. The changes were made voluntarily without any directive from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The makers have ratified the changes by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the edited version is now screening in theatres. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Baloch in Dhurandhar.

Words and line of dialogue muted from Dhurandhar

Officials from the I&B Ministry told PTI that dialogue with words 'Baloch' and 'intelligence' were muted as they were found to be offensive to certain communities. Officials stated that filmmakers approached the CBFC with the changes, which were subsequently made under Rule 31 of the Cinematograph Act. The rule allows producers to edit an already certified movie, provided it does not change the larger meaning of the scene.

There was a line in the film where SP Chaudhary Aslam (played by Sanjay Dutt) says he was told never to trust a Baloch. Even though the line was meant to show his character’s mistrust of Baloches, the members of the Baloch community objected to the line, saying it denigrated them. The film's makers have not clarified what other changes have been made in the film.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film draws from real events with Akshaye Khanna playing Rehman Baloch, a real-life Karachi gangster who was gunned down in 2009. Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a runaway success, minting over ₹1100 crore worldwide, including ₹739 crore net in India, a record for any Bollywood film, since it was released on December 5. Part 2, which concludes the story, will be released in March this year.