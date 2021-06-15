Dia Mirza: Deep-rooted prejudices make us forget that we are human first

With OTT platforms coming to the fore stronger than before in the last two years, actor Dia Mirza is happy that she decided to dabble with the medium when she starred in the web series, Kaafir (2019).

IN the series, she played the role of Kainaaz Akhtar, a woman who mistakenly crosses the LOC, and is presumed to be a militant and held prisoner. As the series clocks two years on June 15, Mirza says, “It is difficult to not empathise with a woman who goes through so much suffering for no fault of hers.”

The 39-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child, goes on to share why the story of Kaafir will always be relevant.

“A woman who is also a mother and she no longer knows if she will ever experience the sense of home... This is a human story that will always be relevant for its message of love and peace. And it is particularly pertinent now because we are being reminded everyday by the pandemic of our shared humanity. We are being reminded that hate and violence are ultimately futile emotions,” elaborates the actor.

As the global health crisis continues, Mirza asserts that as human beings, we need to be kinder to one another and she notes that it is also something that her character embodied.

Stating that the “fundamental humanism” informing the story instantly drew her to the character of Kainaz, she tells us, “Deep-rooted prejudices make us forget that we are humans first and Kaafir continues to remind us of this fact. Hate is a corrosive emotion and robs us of our ability to empathise with each other and vitiates life so much that we forget to love, to be kind, to build a world where there is more light than darkness.”

For the role, Mirza won an award as well. “The performance had to be subtle and yet expressive of the turmoil within the character and I felt truly humbled when so many fans and critics sent me appreciative messages after watching the series,” she concludes.