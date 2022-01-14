Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza’s 2022 goal: Will do all I can to precipitate collective action towards a healthier planet
bollywood

Dia Mirza’s 2022 goal: Will do all I can to precipitate collective action towards a healthier planet

Actor Dia Mirza says that as a mother, she feels a greater sense of urgency about controlling climate change.
Dia Mirza wears many hats--- actor, producer, UN Goodwill ambassador, and climate champion,
Published on Jan 14, 2022 07:58 PM IST
ByJuhi Cakraborty

Dia Mirza, who is passionate about the environment and has long championed environmental causes, believes that the time for simply discussing the issue has passed and that it is now time to act.

“I am not content with just talking about climate change in the New Year. The time to just speak up for the environment is long gone and in 2022, I will do all I can to precipitate collective action towards a healthier planet,” shares Mirza, who wears many hats — actor, producer, UN Goodwill ambassador, and climate champion.

Even though she has zealously adopted a sustainable, zero-waste lifestyle among other things, the actor says she wants to do more.

“I have already taken steps towards this resolution by doing my bit for bereaved families of forest guards and investing money in sustainable businesses,” says Mirza, who dedicated her birthday last year to frontline forest warriors who lose their lives due to Covid-19 by pledging 40 lakh to the bereaved families.

RELATED STORIES

The actor, who had a zero-waste wedding to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi last year, adds, “As a mother, I feel an increased sense of urgency about climate action and hope to mobilise changemakers across the world to come together and protect the environment.”

The 40-year-old, who hosts informative sessions about environmental issues on Instagram, says now the time has come to do more for not just her but everyone else.

“In the time to come, my production house will also be creating content to support Sustainable Development Goals and I am willing to include young people in this conversation about climate change because they will steer this movement to its just conclusion as they will inherit this planet. ,” ends the Thappad (2020) actor..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP