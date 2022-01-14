Dia Mirza’s 2022 goal: Will do all I can to precipitate collective action towards a healthier planet

Dia Mirza, who is passionate about the environment and has long championed environmental causes, believes that the time for simply discussing the issue has passed and that it is now time to act.

“I am not content with just talking about climate change in the New Year. The time to just speak up for the environment is long gone and in 2022, I will do all I can to precipitate collective action towards a healthier planet,” shares Mirza, who wears many hats — actor, producer, UN Goodwill ambassador, and climate champion.

Even though she has zealously adopted a sustainable, zero-waste lifestyle among other things, the actor says she wants to do more.

“I have already taken steps towards this resolution by doing my bit for bereaved families of forest guards and investing money in sustainable businesses,” says Mirza, who dedicated her birthday last year to frontline forest warriors who lose their lives due to Covid-19 by pledging ₹40 lakh to the bereaved families.

The actor, who had a zero-waste wedding to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi last year, adds, “As a mother, I feel an increased sense of urgency about climate action and hope to mobilise changemakers across the world to come together and protect the environment.”

The 40-year-old, who hosts informative sessions about environmental issues on Instagram, says now the time has come to do more for not just her but everyone else.

“In the time to come, my production house will also be creating content to support Sustainable Development Goals and I am willing to include young people in this conversation about climate change because they will steer this movement to its just conclusion as they will inherit this planet. ,” ends the Thappad (2020) actor..