Dia Mirza talks about her insecurities as an actor: Fear of rejection and the loss of opportunity in an ageist industry

Dia on her career

When asked if she would want to change any part of her professional journey, Dia replied, "The fact is that I came into cinema completely untrained and unprepared. I learned everything on the job. While that has its own merits, I do recognise the invaluable contribution a good, solid education in acting makes to helping an individual define their creative voice and choices. Most of my choices in the first eight to ten years of my career were made out of fear. I was ill-equipped to find my voice or the authenticity that now defines all my choices."

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Dia talks about her insecurities

Dia was asked what is the one thing she dislikes about the profession of acting, she replied she doesn't enjoy 'the fake news we have to contend with'. Talking about her insecurities as an actor, Dia said, "Oh yes. Absolutely! Especially when I was younger. The fear of losing out, the fear of rejection, the fear of ageism, and the loss of opportunity in an ageist industry."

About Dia's projects

Fans saw Dia recently in Dhak Dhak, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, Dhak Dhak brings a bunch of four women, all different from each other, daring to ride bikes to world's highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass.

Dia made her debut with Gautham Menon directed Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, a remake of the Tamil film Minnale. She then appeared in films such as Alag, Dum, Deewaanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story, Parineeta, Dus, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Salaam Mumbai, Sanju, Bheed and Thappad.

She has appeared in several web series such as Kaafir, Mind the Malhotras, Call My Agent: Bollywood and Made in Heaven. Dia is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development and has often been vocal for change and has contributed her efforts in the field of social change, conservation and the environment.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place