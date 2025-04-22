Did Virat Kohli show his kids Vamika and Akaay's pics to Preity Zinta after IPL match? Watch her sweet reaction

Virat Kohli and Preity Zinta's heartwarming interaction

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 7 wickets, with Virat’s unbeaten innings of 73 runs, Preity was later seen congratulating him despite the result not going in her team’s favour. The video showed Virat and Preity engaging in a warm conversation. Both were seen wearing their respective teams’ jerseys.

Fans think Virat is showing his kids' pics to Preity Zinta

Virat then took out his phone and proudly showed Preity something on it. Some fans believe he was showing her photos of his and Anushka Sharma’s children, Vamika and Akaay. Preity looked intently at Virat’s phone, saw the photos, and couldn’t stop smiling. The video had fans gushing over the adorable moment.

One of the comments read, “Why do I feel like he is showing her Akaay’s pic?” Another said, “I am sure he is showing his kids’ photos.” A fan wrote, “The way she is smiling, he might be showing a picture of his kids.” The internet couldn’t stop gushing over the wholesome exchange. One user commented, “Very beautiful moment this is.” Another added, “Virat Kohli meeting Preity Zinta and PBKS players is a good gesture.” One more wrote, “VirZara moment.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always kept their children, Vamika and Akaay, away from the media gaze. The couple also refrains from sharing their kids’ pictures on social media.

Preity Zinta’s upcoming films

Preity will soon make her comeback to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s film Lahore 1947, after a 7-year hiatus. Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and stars Sunny Deol in the lead. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal and is scheduled for release in cinemas in 2026.