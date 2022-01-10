Digangana Suryavanshi on surge in Covid cases: It will be a disaster if not controlled

Digangana Suryavanshi hoped that 2022 would be a different experience given that things were improving but with the Omicron surge in the country, she is quite wary.

“I hope we don’t get caught in this badly. It will be a disaster for the country in all terms if not controlled. Everyone was just back to work and we were all keeping busy, so I hope that it better not big with that process,” she shares.

Suryavanshi, who is best known for being a part of TV show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Hindi film FryDay (2018), Telugu film Hippi (2019) and the Tamil film Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, says she is clueless about her shooting schedule for 2022.

The actor, who will be seen in Sandeep Kishan’s next Telugu film, tells us, “The thing right now is everything is in the limbo yet again. And until and unless we start shooting for something given the situation, things get very unstable. I don’t know when the projects will go on floors. That is one of the reasons why people don’t want to talk about their future work because you don’t want to make the project stale. That happens if talk about it for so long and it does not happen.”

Talking about what all has been affected by the current situation, the 24-year-old says that she has been in the middle of shooting few films in south and a film in Hindi.

“There are few commitments and I want them to hit the floors and start shooting,” she adds.

Suryavanshi says that things do not look good as of now. “Professionally it has been a setback. I love being on a set and that has been hampered amid all this and that is worrying,” she ends.