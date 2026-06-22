Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco concert disrupted as pro-Khalistan protester storms stage, arrested. Watch

This is not the first such disruption involving pro-Khalistan activists at Dosanjh’s overseas concerts in recent months. In April, during the same Aura 2026 tour in Canada, the singer's concert was allegedly disrupted after a group of supporters raised pro-Khalistan slogans and waved separatist flags inside the venue. Reports stated that they were removed from the venue by security staff.

A video from the concert has since gone viral on social media. It shows Diljit dancing on stage. However, immediately after noticing a man holding the Khalistan flag and dancing near him, Diljit stopped dancing and moved away from him. The video then shows security personnel getting hold of the individual and escorting him out. Other videos circulating on social media appear to show local police officers detaining the individual. As per reports, the man was removed from the venue and subsequently arrested.

Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, was momentarily disrupted after a pro-Khalistan protester allegedly breached security and rushed onto the stage while holding a Khalistan flag. The concert was organised in the city as part of the back-to-back shows over the weekend under Diljit's Aura World Tour.

'Will not be tolerated' After protesters allegedly disrupted his concert in Canada, Diljit took to Instagram Stories to address the incident. The singer wrote in Punjabi, “Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.”

He went on to add, “This is not about any banner or flag — the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year — but not anymore). Thank you. Love & peace (peace sign emoji).”

Why did the controversy begin? In October 2025, Diljit appeared on KBC 17 and touched host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. Big B hailed him as ‘Punjab da puttar’ (Punjab’s son) and praised his relief efforts during the floods. As per reports, Diljit had received threats from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, which is linked to the pro-Khalistan movement, after the episode aired.

According to NDTV, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had alleged that Diljit “insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide” by touching Amitabh’s feet. They claimed that Amitabh “publicly incited mobs with the slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ (Blood for Blood)” on October 31, 1984. However, Amitabh Bachchan had denied these allegations at the time.

Following the KBC episode, SFJ had allegedly threatened to disrupt Diljit’s concerts, leading to heightened concerns around security at some of his international performances.