Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'

Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Divya Dutta feels her career has been unconventional.

Actor Divya Dutta has asked people not to 'brand' her as a supporting actor, insisting that she enjoys playing all sorts of roles. She also pointed out the hypocrisy of calling male actors 'versatile' for playing all sorts of roles, but calling women 'supporting actors' for doing the same thing.

Divya tweeted, "It amuses me that male actors who do the same I.e play every kind of roles are not given this term . They are called versatile. but this tag is bestowed upon me because in ur opinion I deserved better. I appreciate . I am very happy doing t best roles in the business. in the meantime., let me be what I love being!! An actor! Don’t try brand me. I don’t need it."

She had written in her prelude, "Kuch journo dosto yun hain ki (some journalist friends) I understand u feel I deserve better, but pls don’t try branding me with a tag of supporting actor. Am not. I am an actor. A complete one at that where I play all sorts of roles . Even leads. U understand? U better understand."

Divya was recently seen in Netflix's anthology of short films, Zindagi In Shots. She is now gearing up for Knagana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad, an action film by Razneesh Ghai.

Talking about her future projects, Divya told Hindustan Times in an interview in January, "The first half of 2021 is all booked for me. I have two big feature films and two web series lined up. It is lovely to be back on the sets. I will be shooting in the North – Jaipur, Punjab, Indore."

